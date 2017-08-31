 Jack Hall: Keep up the good work | TheUnion.com

Greetings from Green Valley, Arizona to Grass Valley.

I enjoy your website, TheUnion.com, which I find easy to navigate, and which I feel is very well done. It is very nostalgic to read about Grass Valley, where I spent the first 25 years of my life.

Keep up the good work!

Jack Hall

Green Valley, Ariz.

