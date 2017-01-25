Jack Gordon: Putin doesn’t work for free | TheUnion.com

Since the Russian coup that helped put Trump in office I have been waiting patiently for the sound of righteous wrath from the Righteous Right about the Russian interference in the election process.

I haven’t really heard any.

You can bet that if the shoe had been on the Democratic foot we would hear the screams from here to Moscow. It is apparent that the Russians considered Trump a much softer touch than Clinton. I wonder what the price of Putin’s help will be. Could it be the Ukraine or possibly the Balkans or maybe something in the United Nations?

I don’t think that Putin works for free.

Jack Gordon

Penn Valley