Ina Elrod: Peace on earth, and with your neighbor | TheUnion.com

It’s not the gift that counts; it really is the thought. We all have neighbors, some of them we know real well, others we just wave to and coexist or choose not to know better.

I am guilty of that. Never having made the effort to getting to know this one person, I finally realized that life is too short and too precious not to appreciate the people around you.

Deciding to share a little “sunshine,” I hung a basket of bulbs on my neighbor’s gate. It made me feel good. What made me feel even better, and yes, warm and fuzzy in my heart, was to watch her hang a beautiful wreath on my gate the following week. We may not have spoken a word, but this action speaks much louder that words.

Please, look around you, in the spirit of Christmas, find that one person and help to make peace on earth. You too will feel the warmth in your heart.

Ina Elrod

Penn Valley