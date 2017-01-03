Herb Lindberg: CO2 versus pollution | TheUnion.com

Over the years I’ve made clear to readers that I’ve firmly concluded from many research sources (much of it nonsense on both sides of the issue; I have a distinct advantage of being a PhD engineering physicist with a lifetime career in government-funded research) that man-made global warming from CO2 is negligibly small compared with natural causes, and therefore forced reduction of fossil fuel use is having a negligible effect on climate.

However, I have not emphasized that I have no argument that fossil fuel use has produced serious pollution from chemical exhaust products, and the costs for its reduction have been and continue to be successful and well-spent investments. Reduction of CO2 has had the side effect of reducing real chemical pollution, but at serious national financial cost. We should continue pollution reduction, but by reducing exhaust chemical production, not by banning fossil fuel use altogether. Good examples of such reduction are with smokestack scrubbers, special gasoline formulations in California, and increased use of hybrid gas/electric and 100 percent electric vehicles.

I’ve lived through the era from suffocating smog in the 1950s to acceptably clean air at present with a far greater number of cars, trucks, and farming/construction equipment, and know personally how successful this financial expenditure has been and continues to be.

I am confident solar energy use will be effective as well, but not by pushing it faster than it can compete with fossil fuels. Research on solar electric energy storage, a tall pole in the tent at present, does not require nearly the billions and trillions of dollars lost by premature fossil fuel reduction.

Herb Lindberg

Penn Valley