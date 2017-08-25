Henry Goodman: Take a stand against hate

I respect the good intentions of Don Rogers, but I disagree with him.

In his column, Mr. Rogers suggested that protesting against the Nazis and other extremist groups who are threatening minorities — Jews, blacks, Muslims, gays (and journalists) — is foolish because it only fuels the fires of violent extremists by giving them attention.

The Nazis thrive on intimidation. It is important to stand up to any bully, and the people who are standing up nonviolently are showing great courage.

It is not easy to protest against hateful, potentially armed and violent people, but the counterprotesters are showing minorities who are threatened that many people are defending them.

The rest of the decent people of America need to take a stand.

If more people had stood up sooner to Hitler, the horrors of World War II and the Holocaust could not have happened. When many good people were silent, Hitler gained power. Then he could murder, imprison and intimidate so many people that they could no longer stop him.

Our soldiers fought and died to end the horror of Nazism.

The people of Charlottesville and now Boston are taking their stand now. Very few violent extremists have shown up in Boston.

Henry Goodman

Nevada City