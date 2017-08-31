Harriet Totten: Compassion at Diego’s

It is with tremendous gratitude that we acknowledge the staff, patrons and paramedics who were so caring, helpful and patient at Diego's restaurant on the evening of Aug. 21.

When it became evident that my mom needed medical attention, the staff was kind, calm and quick to offer whatever was needed while waiting for the paramedics. The patrons were so sweet, understanding and helpful — in particular, the fellow sitting behind us (so sorry I didn't get any names). We are sorry to have disrupted a nice dinner out for everyone on the patio!

Thanks for the hugs, Tara and Andre. And big thanks to the paramedics that evening for their calm demeanor and wonderful care of my mom. She is home and feeling well.

Harriet Totten, on behalf of the Totten-Cooper Family

Nevada City