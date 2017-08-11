Greg Marshall: Thanks, Volz Brothers | TheUnion.com

Last night on the way home from Auburn the check engine light came on, the engine stumbled, knocked and generally ran rough.

We limped our '06 Land Cruiser to Volz Bros. in the Loma Rica Business park and left it with the keys and a note in the key drop.

Despite a heavy workload, John Volz and his troops began working on it at 6 a.m. Friday morning. When I called at 7:30 a.m., they had diagnosed that a cylinder head had spit a spark plug and already begun the tricky repair of inserting a threaded sleeve in the vacated spark plug hole.

By 11 a.m. the repair was completed and we were back on the road.

Can't thank John and his techs enough for the great work and fast repair.

Greg Marshall

Penn Valley