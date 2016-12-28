Grass Valley Christmas spirit at work | TheUnion.com

A single mom called me at A to Z Supply to see if I had a well pump in stock, as hers had gone out. Having known her for years, I know she would be hard pressed to pay for it. She asked if she could make payments on it. I said that would be fine.

When she came to pick it up there were two of her customers in the store. Having seen what was going on, they came to me after she left and ask if they could both help her out by paying $200 each on the pump. I cried. I told them that was one of the nicest things anyone could have done.

There was still a balance on the pump after the two Christmas angels had paid. So I went and got my credit card and paid off the balance. Christmas is alive and well in Grass Valley. It still is a small town.

Dan Wheat, Sr., A to Z Supply

Grass Valley