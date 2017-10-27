Gibson Cain: Horrible fires bring out best in Nevada County community

Hi, my name is Gibson. I am 10 years old and go to Grass Valley Charter.

Recently fires hit. When I said hit, I meant it. These fires were horrible and took away almost everything from some people. Although these fires were terrible events, it brought the best out in our community.

If you are a firefighter, police officer, medic or volunteer who helped, just donated, or worried for people, I thank you.

Gibson Cain

Nevada County