Gail Blagg: NID donates shavings at the Nevada County Fair

I would like to thank NID for the donation of shavings for animal bedding during this year's Nevada County Fair.

Not only did they donate the shavings but many NID employees took time on Sunday before the fair to come out and help the youth in placement of those shavings in the barns.

Once again NID steps up and supports this community. It's great to see the youth interact with adults and the NID employees are great mentors to these young people. Many of those employees were once exhibitors at our Nevada County Fair and they are now giving back.

Great job NID and NID employees. You are truly appreciated.

Gail Blagg

Grass Valley