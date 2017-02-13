Gabriel Chavez: Vetting not sufficient | TheUnion.com

A recent opinion piece in The Union alleges illegalities, but I have yet to hear anything illegal from Trump’s ban on the seven countries.

In fact, it seems most “legalese” type people believe it is legal. However, the roll out was sloppy. Please remember the communities in Minnesota and Connecticut, where immigrant Americans are being taught Sharia Law. Their vetting was not sufficient.

I do believe in our right to chose who will live among us. Surely the author or anyone else would not chose to live next to Sharia Law followers. I don’t want my daughter, my grandkids or my transgender/gay friends to be forced to live with them. Remember our neighbors in the entire USA are at issue, not just here in beautiful Nevada County.

God bless America and those who believe in our values, hopes and dreams.

Gabriel Chavez

Nevada City