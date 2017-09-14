Frank David: Supervisor gets a special favor?

A story in the Aug. 29 edition of The Union detailed the arrest of Supervisor Heidi Hall on suspicion of DUI in June.

Her blood alcohol was nearly three times the legal limit.

Prosecutors have worked out a special lenient plea bargain filed with the complaint — an obvious effort to avoid a conviction. The deal offers Hall only eight days' jail time with work release time. She wouldn't need an orange jumpsuit. Prosecutors will dismiss the DUI charge, resulting in no conviction on her driving record; she will not lose her driver's license for a year — a free pass. Isn't that special?

An ordinary person who works for a living, driving home, stops for a beer, is arrested and booked. If convicted, that person is fined and could lose driving privileges for a year. Their auto insurance is often raised or canceled. No prosecutors offer a break or special favors as with Hall.

We think we have equal justice under the law for everyone. The bargain offered Supervisor Hall is neither equal or just. Special favors for special people smells like corruption within the DA's office, that they are in the tank. Honor and integrity are absent.

Frank B. David

Nevada City