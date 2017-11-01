Francisco Lovato: Lobo Fire victims need help

A young mother and her 6-year-old daughter escaped the approaching blaze in their car with only the clothes on their backs and their two small bulldogs.

The apartment they rented was burned to the ground and they lost everything; bedding, household items, clothing, computers, learning and play items … everything.

Because of the trauma they have experienced I have offered to assist them in obtaining affordable housing and material items to rebuild their life. Mom and daughter have a safe and comfortable temporary shelter in Grass Valley. They want to remain in the Ready Springs School district if at all possible.

Please feel free to contact me anytime — francisco@franciscolovato.com or 530-615-9202 — and I will facilitate any and all efforts to get them the help they need.

"It takes a village!" More so it takes us villagers.

Francisco Lovato

