Enjoy a free Christmas dinner | TheUnion.com

I would like to thank Pastors John and Maria Grimes of Shepherd’s Heart Church for their community generosity. They are a fairly new church that meets on Sundays at the Grange on McCourtney Rd. in Grass Valley.

For the last two years, they have provided a “Come as you are” Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner open to all. If you are alone or have no place to go, this is the place. Just eat or volunteer and eat — your call. No charge, no nothing but to enjoy really good food and your friendly community neighbors. Thank you John and Maria.

Dan Brown

Nevada City