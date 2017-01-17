Elma Eden Baker: I remember ‘the man in the photo’ | TheUnion.com

In response to the Dec. 31 Other Voices “The Man in the Photo” by Tyler Matthew Blake:

In 1936 I graduated from Nevada City High School and was attending Mt. St. Mary’s business school. I lived in Indian Flat (off the Downieville highway near the Willo restaurant) and needed to drive our 1935 Plymouth to get to school.

My temporary driver’s license was nearing its expiration so I needed to visit Captain Blake to get my permanent license. I had heard lots of daunting rumors about Capt. Blake’s drivers test on bumpy back roads and complicated maneuvers, as well as his penchant for the rules, so I was a little nervous.

On the day that I finally decided to make a go at it, I timidly climbed his stairs in the Hills Flat neighborhood of Grass Valley. There sat such a great man, decked out in his beautiful uniform. I handed him my temporary license and after a quick glance he exclaimed “are you one of Charlie’s girls?” Yes I was – the youngest of Charles Eden’s daughters – we talked a lot about our beautiful home and ranch land, the fields and orchards that Capt. Blake was so impressed by.

I walked out 15 minutes later with my license in hand, having promised to come by someday soon to take my required driving test. Oddly, it seemed that no matter what, I drove just about everywhere else in our beautiful community except near Capt. Blake’s office.

Elma Eden Baker, 96, is native of Nevada City. Her father, Charles Eden, and mother, Fannie Stephens, raised her and her six older siblings at their homestead in the Indian Flat area of Nevada City.