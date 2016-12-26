Elaine Ashton: More on Black Lives Matter | TheUnion.com

I completely disagree with the concept expressed by William Larsen — except for his last paragraph — and that is right on target.

We all need to read and heed the consequences of a divided nation.

With regard to the Black Lives Matter movement, I think any reasonable person realizes that the formation of this movement was in no way comparable to saving a particular type of bird. Black Lives Matter is not and never was a grass-roots response to black men being killed. It is funded by outside sources whose aim is to keep America in turmoil. Relative to the percent of the population, blacks commit more crimes than whites. Would anybody like to discuss that statistic and then what to do about it? No, that subject is avoided because it’s easier to start a riot over a death particularly when fueled by lies.

However, nobody riots over the death of a policeman. Few people even mention it. Nobody likes to really talk about the BLM movement asking for people to kill cops. Mr. Larsen dismisses this as “misbehavior by a few.” I can only slap my forehead and wonder how many people of any color will swallow that skewed notion. I suggest Mr. Larsen do a ride-along with a policeman or better yet – take some training in self defense with a policeman. Then let’s hear his opinion after that.

Elaine Ashton

Grass Valley