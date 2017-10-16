Elaine Ashton: Don’t rule out massage for joint pain

As a massage therapist of over 25 years, I would like to rebut some of the advice offered by Mary Beth TeSelle in her Oct. 3 article.

Her first bit of advice is "Keep Moving." Continually asking tight muscles and sore joints to keep moving without releasing the muscle tension that caused the joint pain only exacerbates the problem and causes further inflammation and joint deterioration.

A person can often eliminate the need for knee and hip replacement by investing in regular massage therapy.

Typically health professionals are reluctant to refer people to what they consider an "alternative" solution. Also typically they refuse to address the "cause" of a problem and eagerly eliminate the symptoms thereby creating a greater need for painkillers and surgery.

Elaine C. Ashton

Grass Valley