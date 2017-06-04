 Elaine Ashton: Doesn’t care one molecule | TheUnion.com

Back to: Letters

Elaine Ashton: Doesn’t care one molecule

Gosh — you guys must be short on copy if you have to allow Hilary Hodge to talk about her sexual orientation in her column. I dare you to ask your readers if they care one molecule about Hilary's sex life. Surely — there are far more important subjects to discuss.

When you run out of worthwhile copy — call me and I'll write something that will surely generate more interest.

Elaine Ashton

Grass Valley