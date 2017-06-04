Elaine Ashton: Doesn’t care one molecule | TheUnion.com

Elaine Ashton: Doesn’t care one molecule
June 4, 2017
Gosh — you guys must be short on copy if you have to allow Hilary Hodge to talk about her sexual orientation in her column. I dare you to ask your readers if they care one molecule about Hilary's sex life. Surely — there are far more important subjects to discuss.
When you run out of worthwhile copy — call me and I'll write something that will surely generate more interest.
Elaine Ashton
Grass Valley
