Ed Thomas: Time for an attitude tune-up and to get involved | TheUnion.com

The 45th President of the United States gets sworn into office today. He is the most vilified person to take this office in my lifetime and I suspect that is true for most of us. Unfortunately we had two candidates for president that many of us did not want to admit who we were for. Left or right, the choice was often made from a lessor of two evils frame of mind.

Whatever, it is time to come together and move forward.

Our Congress has been stagnated and stalemated for eight years and if our country is going to move forward change is required. The only way the right kind of change is going to happen is if “we the people” work together in a positive way. Understanding the other side’s point of view and frame of reference and the ability to discuss, communicate in a civil manner with a spirit of goodwill is required if we are going to move forward and put creative and right ideas into play.

Unfortunately Congress seems unable to do this. We need to show them how.

When my button gets pushed I need to learn to respond with understanding of the others point of view, figure out where we can build agreement and move forward. We have to learn to listen to the other side. People change their minds while they are talking so I will hone my listening skills.

I am committed to working for the benefit of us all, committed to becoming a better and respectful listener, committed to setting an example of compassion, understanding and maturity. If we all work together with the right attitude we will continue the heritage our great country has and be a model to the rest of the world.

To borrow from the annual start of the Indy 500, “Ladies and gentlemen, start your attitude tune-up and get involved.”

Ed Thomas

Grass Valley