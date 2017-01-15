Ed & Janie Ferguson: Thanks to ‘angels’ at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Golden Empire | TheUnion.com

My husband was admitted to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital just prior to Christmas for a serious infection and surgery.

Bad timing, right?

He then was moved to Golden Empire for further treatment and recuperation. It was like “coming home” for we have befriended so many of you over the years.

The doctors, nurses, LVNs and CNAs couldn’t have been more caring, understanding and efficient. Your hearts are really in the right place.

He spent a total of nine days in each facility. We are so thankful for each of his caretakers. You are all such angels. God bless each of you!

Ed and Janie Ferguson

Grass Valley