Ed Glenn: Concealed carry requirements | TheUnion.com

In response to Chip Wilder’s letter to the editor regarding concealed carry requirements — the number of CCW permits issued for Nevada County may be a matter of public record; you can inquire at the courthouse.

Not only is a background check required, an applicant must also take a class on safe handling, rules of engagement, and proof of proficiency with the gun you intend to carry (shooting time at the range, with a qualifying score). This class costs about $60. You must be able to write in a reason for needing a permit on your application and submit it, along with your class certificate, to the sheriff’s office. If approved, you will have your picture taken, a thumbprint, and a $78.50 processing fee.

Last time I checked, the wait time for processing was about six months. There were a lot of applications.

Ed Glenn

Grass Valley