Dottie Schmidt: Give the Golden State some love

California Admission Day has come and gone. Nowhere in The Union or other newspapers, television news, radio, etc. did I hear or see a word about the anniversary of California's statehood.

Every Fourth of July we celebrate the founding of our country with great exuberance, and rightfully so. And we should be celebrating the Golden State's anniversary as well. As a third generation Californian I take pride in being a native of what I consider the most beautiful state in the Union. From mountains to valleys; from desert to seashore, we have a gorgeous state to live, work and play in.

I hope The Union will make an effort in future years to at least mention on September 9 that California has an anniversary to celebrate.

Thank you.

Dottie Schmidt

Nevada City