Donna Reynolds: Thank you for the cleanup day in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Heartfelt kudos go out to everyone who helped with the clean-up project held on East Main Street on Saturday, Jan. 14.

What a fabulous turnout of so many kind people. Through the generosity of all of you, our neighborhood looks better than it has for at least 30 years. During the course of the work a comment was made that many hands make light work. True, but you need to know that your many hands were

greatly appreciated.

To each and every one who helped make our neighborhood begin to shine, thank you, thank you, thank you!

Donna Reynolds

Grass Valley