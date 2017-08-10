 Donna Dequillettes: ‘Chicago’ a winner | TheUnion.com

Back to: Letters

Donna Dequillettes: ‘Chicago’ a winner

My son and I recently enjoyed seeing "Chicago." It was the first local production I had seen since moving back home to Nevada County.

I was pleasantly surprised to see this quality of entertainment in our little town. Wonderful performances by the cast and production team.

Donna Dequillettes

Rough and Ready