Donna Day: Angels come in different packages
September 20, 2017
My angel was a bear of a man by the name of Richard Cassens.
This gentle giant looked in my eyes and saw he was needed to help someone in a very stressful situation. Richard didn't hesitate; someone else would have said "not my job!"
With the way things are going in this world, we need all the angels we can get. Thank you Richard.
Donna Day
Grass Valley
