Dolores Johnson: Tommyknockers responsible for sinkholes? | TheUnion.com

We must remember and be cautious of the mischievous “Tommyknockers,” the little people, who, for years had been content with tormenting a few gullible miners once in awhile are taking revenge for the mine closures.

Jumping with glee, they realized that by opening a few old mine shafts in critical places during heavy rains, they can create “sink holes” and immediately replace the miners with Public Works workers, car salespersons and car painters. But they can easily expand to tourists and natives alike visiting the shopping center next door.

It’s not global warming we need to fear, it’s really the little people from Cornwall!

Dolores “D.D.” Johnson

Nevada City