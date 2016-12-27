Dick Panzica: Is California really a ‘Golden State?’ | TheUnion.com

Now that the elections are over and the Democrats took a beating, I learned that only five states are run by the Dems. And they are all in trouble.

Since I live in our great state I wondered what would happen if the Republicans were in charge. For starters, the millions on welfare might have to work, the illegal aliens who have violent criminal records would be deported, cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles would have to abide by federal law, our taxes would be reduced and businesses would once again flock to our state instead to fleeing to other tax friendly states. And we wouldn’t build a high-speed rail that will cost billions.

We can start by voting Republican at every opportunity, insure that our students are being taught what it means to be self-sufficient and a contributor to society, obey our laws and help restore order. And every student should serve in the military.

May God, once again, bless California.

Dick Panzica

Penn Valley