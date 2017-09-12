Dick Denman: State housing crisis or population crisis?

To the 100,000 to 140,000 housing units that California now builds, we read that California needs an additional 100,000 housing units per year.

Where is the independent study showing the population limit our future water supply will support?

Americans want to live in California. That nearly one of every eight people in the nation lives in California — and people keep coming — is proof. Since World War II our growing population has always exceeded housing availability. The truth is it always will.

It's the population crisis, not housing crisis, that spawns most other crises, including crises in housing, jobs, transportation, food and water, schools, pollution, even crime and delinquency and of course, the costs associated with these problems.

World history everywhere shows that population has always, and will always, exceed availability of housing and public services. That's the way it is. Building more housing won't change that. At nearly 40 million and growing, does California have a housing crisis or is it really a population crisis?

Dick Denman

