Dianna Suarez: Say no to the Centennial Dam | TheUnion.com

As I attended the Nevada Irrigation District Board Meeting on Jan. 11, and later that day as I sat in a Colfax City Council meeting, listening to Rem Scherzinger give another update of the Centennial Dam, I wondered, “What kind of water district would kill off the last vestiges of a river?”

The proposed reservoir would flood the last of the Bear River between two existing reservoirs. What kind of people, what kind of human beings would support such a thing? Bear River High School would be a memorial to a river that no longer flows.

What kind of water district would step across their boundaries and take the homes away from people who have lived across that river in Placer County for decades; who have no representation on the board of this water district? What kind of people stand by and watch their neighbors kicked out of their homes; watch a whole community lose a park, campground, and their access to a river that generations have depended upon for recreation, solace, medicinal herbs, and ceremony for decades? What kind of water district and people would watch the local indigenous people lose great stretches of a river now beneath Rollins Reservoir, Combie Reservoir, and Camp Far West Reservoir until the only river left is our Bear River between two reservoirs and then say, “Yes, that will be destroyed also. We want it all!”

Not our community. Not our water district. We are compassionate, balanced people who listen to our neighbors and honor our joint endeavors for a better life here in this beautiful place.

Our community would say, “No! That doesn’t work for us. Find another alternative!”

Dianna Suarez

Colfax