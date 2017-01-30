Diana Garbin: Thank you for highlighting March for Life | TheUnion.com

Thank you, Terry McLaughlin, for your article on Jan. 18 regarding the walk to support life in all stages.

I appreciated your clarity in describing the background on the National March for Life and how it began 43 years ago on Jan. 22, 1974, the first anniversary of Roe vs. Wade decision to legalize abortion.

The woman who brought this suit was Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe). Many may not realize that this very woman is now pro-life and working to abolish abortion. She says she was a confused 21 year old whose feminist attorneys persuaded her to lie to say that she was raped and needed an abortion. It was all a lie. The case made it to the Supreme Court but she never in fact had an abortion. She called the court case her biggest mistake of her life and currently works to stop abortion.

Abortion is not women’s health, nor a woman’s right, it is death to a baby. People are waking up to the fact that life is a precious gift. Ending life because it is perceived as an inconvenience or a mistake is still death to a baby.

Diana Garbin

Nevada City