Dennis Wescot: What’s the fascination with Tractor Supply?

Why is The Union so fascinated with the proposed Tractor Supply store?

What I see is a big box chain store coming in with slightly lower prices and slightly lower quality than what you can find now at B&C True Value, A to Z Supply, Hills Flat Lumber and multiple other local fencing, pet food and equipment stores.

I thought our goal was to support local business and not bring in the big chain stores.

Dennis W. Westcot

Nevada City