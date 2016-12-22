Denes McIntosh: Selfies — here’s me | TheUnion.com

I remember when I used to take pictures of other people, places or things. What a novel occurrence that has become.

In today’s world I just take photos of myself. Sometimes there are other people in the photos with me, sometimes there are other places, and sometime other things, but it’s usually just me. Yes, I like the world to be all about me.

Here’s me in line for the outhouse at the World Music Festival. Here’s me in front of the bar on Main Street. Here’s me in the mirror taking a picture of myself in the mirror. How do I look? Here’s me checking my Facebook. Here’s me eating a carrot in the car. Here’s my feet walking down the street. SSShhheeeeessshh.

What has become of me? One of these days I’m gonna just get over myself.

Denes McIntosh

Grass Valley