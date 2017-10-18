Dee Demorest: Following up on Me and the DMV: a cautionary tale

I was warned by a fellow "senior" friend a while ago that the DMV works exactly like the author of a recent column stated.

So, I made a reservation, and when called to the counter, said, "I would like a paper test copy, please."

The clerk, obviously taken aback, said, "Really?"

"Yes, Ma'am."

She found one with no trouble and I skipped the dreaded computer screen test.

Passed it, by the way.

Dee Demorest

Lake of the Pines