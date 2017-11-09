Deborah Ireland: Thanks Nik, for the fire safety tips

I really appreciate the article Nik Colyer contributed to The Union regarding fire hazards. Sharing his personal experience, information and explanations in an easy-to-understand manner drove home my understanding of how and why a situation isn't fire safe.

We have our chimney cleaned every year, but we were sure to wait until the rains dampened the area before we used our wood stove. I also know now that two days isn't enough to cool off a bucket of ashes.

Thanks Nik!

Deborah Ireland

Grass Valley