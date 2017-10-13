Deborah Aufdenspring: Gold Miners Inn welcomes evacuees

At 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, my husband and I found ourselves in the lobby of the Gold Miners Inn along with a small bedraggled group of other fire evacuees. More evacuees followed. We brought with us the clothes on our backs, our cats, our dogs, even a parrot, and our worried expressions.

The desk clerk and the manager of the motel greeted us with such calmness, compassion and courtesy — at 3:30 a.m. — that we were all a bit relieved and a bit more hopeful.

The motel staff quickly got us into rooms, patiently welcoming the traumatized and noisy menagerie that accompanied us. On the spot, they reduced the room rates by a significant amount for evacuees. Throughout our four-day stay at the Gold Miners Inn every member of the staff offered us every help they could give us.

Nevada County always responds well to crises, and there are hundreds who deserve our thanks: neighbors, firefighters, law enforcement, PG&E — the list goes on.

And my husband, Gary, and I would like to include the management and staff of the Gold Miners Inn who went way beyond what might be expected.

Deborah Aufdenspring

Nevada City