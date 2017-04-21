David Parry-Jones: More to our history than gold mines | TheUnion.com

Everything here in Grass Valley is "starting to look like a log ride at Disneyland," George Boardman wrote in his Monday article referring to our area's public art depictions that strive to "define" our town and its roots to visitors and us alike.

With the Holiday Inn's — now named Gold Miners Inn — current makeover, and the mural being designed for the corner of Mill and East Main streets, we have two opportunities to get off the "log ride" of glorifying our gold miner history alone and finally begin to recognize all of those that not only helped to create our community, but who inhabited our area before the miners came.

The Nisenan and the Chinese helped the early settlers and miners, and helped in the success of our mining ventures. Of course the Nisenan community were the long-time inhabitants of our beautiful area for millennia before we ruined their culture and displaced them.

Why don't we use these two current projects as opportunities to be more accurate in our historical depictions and be more inclusive. Let's reach out to the Chinese and Nisenan for their input and help to get off the Disneyland log ride.

David Parry-Jones

Grass Valley