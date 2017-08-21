David Kemph: Convenient labels can be misleading

In response to the column by the publisher Don Rogers concerning walking the line of perceived partisanship in a local paper I would like to suggest foregoing the self described labels one hears today.

When I hear someone describe themselves as a conservative or liberal, progressive or Republican it raises more questions for me than it answers about what really is going on inside their heads.

From the congressman/rice farmer in the Sacramento Valley who beats the drum of government out of our life except when it comes to infrastructure and tax dollars which makes their livelihood possible to the State of Jefferson types who want Sacramento out of their lives except in the case of fire or flood then its "get over here and bail me out."

Years ago a "conservative" columnist for the New York Times, David Brooks, described clearly and succinctly why he considers himself a conservative. It is one of the few times I remember someone doing so. If we can describe ourselves better as to what we believe in instead of convenient labels then not only will our stories be more interesting but we may find we have more common ground with others than we thought.

When you leave it to others to read between the lines and fill in the blanks then it is seldom flattering.

David Kemph

Grass Valley