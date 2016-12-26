David Kemph: Conspiracies tough to pull off | TheUnion.com

The article by Larry Lansburgh was a witty and enjoyable piece to read. Not knowing the nature of the column before reading, his mention of his friend’s name made me think, my god I hope that is a fictitious name.

As it turned out the entire story was, but was still insightful and truthful in its depiction of conspiracy theories.

Without getting into the psychological weeds, conspiracy theories are as important to the human mind as nostalgia is. The reality is that two aspects of human nature make conspiracies impossible to pull off, incompetency and the inability to keep ones mouth shut. I believe the word “whistle-blower” was used in the article. It will always be in someone’s interest to spill the beans. Facts full of irony are more interesting than theories anyway.

David Kemph

Grass Valley