David Burns: Open letter to The Center for the Arts management | TheUnion.com

David Burns: Open letter to The Center for the Arts management
June 8, 2017
You have made a terrible decision regarding Kathy Griffin's show. Apparently you believe that you stand between the public and the comments of another human being.
I do not condone Kathy's thoughts or comments, however, she is a comedian, not a politician and not a leader of our nation, state, county or neighborhood. It is not for you to decide what is right and what is wrong in her conduct or in her comments. There is a thing called "free speech," it is protected by the Constitution of the United States.
Do you remember that our current president suggested violence toward other humans and did so in public settings and further, offered to pay the legal fees for those who committed those illegal actions? Had you considered his comments, you may have chosen another solution on this matter.
Further, President Trump suggested "Second Amendment" actions may be put to use against his opponent, Hillary Clinton. That was wrong at every level, however, it was not ignored by the press. Those words and actions too were protected by the same Constitution.
Kathy's act does not make the world a better place but neither does your act of canceling her show. Political activism is not your position in my view! I am an artist myself and while I do not always like the work of others, I do not recommend the gallery showing another's work be closed just because I do not personally care for it.
I cannot support your organization any longer.
David Burns
Rough and Ready
