Danita Sorensen: I learned their names | TheUnion.com

Danita Sorensen: I learned their names
January 13, 2017
Tell me, please: How can I sleep this night amid torrents of rain and blasts of wind? My bed is warm and dry, my shelter, secure but I have made an error. I learned their names during those nights of the “emergency warming shelter.”
Tonight, however, there is no shelter to be had for those of the “chronically homeless,” the criteria are not met and, if they were, would there be enough volunteers and enough donated food still available at a moments notice? Until I began to learn their names, I could safely put these questions from my awareness whenever it was convenient to do so.
But, as I said, I made an error — I did learn names and they are now real to me and their agony is no longer an abstraction … it is real to me and I begin to consider how close I might be to being among them.
Danita D. Sorenson, Ph.D.
Nevada City
