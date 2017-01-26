Daniel Ketcham: Remembrance of Kevin Starr | TheUnion.com

When renowned California historian Kevin Starr recently died, Nevada County lost a friend.

He was last in Grass Valley a couple of years ago for a gathering of Josiah Royce scholars. He helped to shape the conference as a speaker, and later from his seat in the audience, he enlivened the meeting by challenging the readers of Royce’s philosophy to make it relevant today. He enlivened the study of California history through his comprehensive, multi-volume “Americans and the California Dream.”

Never content to chronicle events, he took a comprehensive approach, telling the story of the state’s social and cultural development as well as its material progress. He wrote of indigenous people, 49ers and robber barons, but also of builders and dreamers, writers, artists and architects, and profound thinkers like Royce. Kevin Starr explored what it means to be a Californian and what California means to the nation and the world. Though his scope was international, he was a model for the best of local historians.

At our recent Historical Society Speaker Night meeting we marked his passing with sadness and spoke of what he left us, literature for the ages.

Daniel Ketcham

Nevada County Historical Society