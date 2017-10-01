Dan Miller: Nevada County does support Hospitality House

In a recent response by Brad Peceimer (Other Voices) to my opinion piece regarding the local cannabis industry pitching in, he stated "Nevada County provides zero income to Hospitality House operational programs."

I'm not sure what he means by operational programs, but I do know what funds the county has designated specifically for Hospitality House.

For the record, the county has designated this year exactly $244,811 for operational costs and programs for Hospitality House. This includes a direct contract with Hospitality House, a staff therapist provided by the county, funding for Turning Point and the CalFresh program. Not to mention that county staff works very hard on maintaining a positive working relationship with the Hospitality House leadership team.

It is regrettable that the public is being provided with false information. The true facts are available in the counties recently passed budget and can be accessed on the county website.

Again, let me state, we should be in this together. We need to work as a community to solve and resolve issues and problems facing us.

Dan Miller, supervisor, District 3

