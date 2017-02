Dan Cocchi: On the Dollar General project | TheUnion.com

It was on Jan. 26 that I attended the meeting about the Draft Environment Impact Report on three proposed locations of three new Dollar General Stores: Alta Sierra, Penn Valley, and Grass Valley on the corner of West Drive and Rough and Ready Highway.

The report mentioned trees to be removed, traffic issues, water run-off, and light and litter pollution. It seems to me that part of the report should include the people who live around these new stores and who may be impacted by these stores. I think there should be a survey from the people living within one mile of these new businesses.

“We the People” should be considered into the equation when the planning department decides to or not to proceed with these businesses.

Dan Cocchi

Grass Valley