Cynthia Schuetz: Thanks, Dr. Rockwell | TheUnion.com

The Falls Prevention Coalition is extending a big “thank you” to Dr. Sean Rockwell’s Dental Wellness Center for the donation they gave us that will support our work to reduce the number of falls in our community.

Every quarter, Dr. Rockwell and his staff select a local organization that receives a percentage of the cost of preventive services they provide to their patients. What a wonderful way to “give back.” In addition, they have information about the organization (brochures, flyers, etc.) available for their patients, so they help get the word out about the organization’s work.

Dr. Rockwell and his staff were wonderful to work with and we are so grateful for their support.

Cynthia Schuetz

Grass Valley