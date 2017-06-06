Cynthia Hren: The difference between pure democracy and a republic | TheUnion.com

My Other Voices article stating our country is not a pure democracy was recently challenged. Our great nation is actually a Republic since our founding when the Constitution gave us a representative government.

The American Dictionary of the English Language by Noah Webster, 1828, states the difference between a Democracy and a Republic.

A Democracy is a form of government in which the power is lodged in the hands of the people collectively, where the majority of the people exercise the powers of legislation directly.

A Republic is a government in which the exercise of limited power is lodged in representatives elected by the people.

Anyone who has recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States understands that: "To the REPUBLIC for which it stands," gives inarguable proof that our government is a Republic.

The Republic form of government was created in ancient Greece and the Greeks and Romans enjoyed their representative Republics until they were usurped by powerful and greedy politicians. Their Republics evolved into pure democracies, then mobocracies, which led to tyranny and their demise.

Some see pure democracy as a good thing, while I see what history shows us, that it leads to tyranny, chaos and downfall of a nation.

Cynthia Hren

Nevada City