Craig Silberman: Kneeling isn’t about disrespecting the flag or the troops

In his letter to the editor of Oct. 12, it's unfortunate that Bob Larive hasn't bothered to learn what players in the NFL and other sports are "upset about" when they protest during the national anthem.

He and others can say it's the flag or the troops and respond to their own straw-man argument, but they're wrong. The players have been very clear from the beginning that they're protesting the way people of color are treated in this country. Five decades after the civil rights movement hit its stride, we still have systemic racism, from the Oval Office to local police forces around the country. The players are drawing attention to that, and that's the subject we should be discussing and correcting.

Respecting the physical flag while disrespecting that for which it stands (e.g. the Constitution) doesn't make you a patriot — it makes you a hypocrite.

I'm sure the players love this country as much as I do and as much as Bob says he does. That's why they're exercising their freedom of speech to call for an end to discrimination and injustice.

Craig Silberman

Grass Valley