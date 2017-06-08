Cody Curtis: Housing crisis is local; Tenants of Nevada County organizing | TheUnion.com

We are organizing because our rents are rising and our incomes are not; the security of our homes are routinely threatened by the mechanisms of profit; and the cost of housing reflects a value that we produce by making this place what it is.

We are organizing because the home should be a sanctuary and stable housing for all is a basic condition of a healthy community. We are organizing to uphold the community we love, empower our neighboring communities in their own struggles and because we will not accept continued dysfunction in our housing system from government or the private sector.

We are organizing because it's time for us to put forward our bottom line. Only the sustained and collective action from those experiencing the housing crisis will advance the transformational change we need!

For these reasons and so many more, we are calling our first general meeting of Tenants on June 15 at 6 p.m. in the Madelyn Helling Library Community Room. Come share your story and help envision how we can build the world we want to live in!

Cody Curtis

NevadaCity