Claudette Paige: Founding documents a valuable resource
September 17, 2017
A hearty "thank you" to The Union for publishing "The Presidency" insert that came with our paper today.
It is a resource that definitely will be a keepsake for every subscriber. The inclusion of the U. S. Constitution is appreciated. To make it complete, "The Declaration of Independence" might have been included.
How about printing it as an addendum so both founding documents would be easily available in one place?
Claudette Paige
Grass Valley
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley woman charged after dog dies in hot car
- Lt. Bill Smethers announces candidacy for Nevada County sheriff
- Residents riled over NID fencing at Scotts Flat spillway
- Brush fire near Hirschman’s Pond quickly contained; head injury in fall near Wolf Mountain tower
- Three go to hospital in Nevada County collision