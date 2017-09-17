Claudette Paige: Founding documents a valuable resource

A hearty "thank you" to The Union for publishing "The Presidency" insert that came with our paper today.

It is a resource that definitely will be a keepsake for every subscriber. The inclusion of the U. S. Constitution is appreciated. To make it complete, "The Declaration of Independence" might have been included.

How about printing it as an addendum so both founding documents would be easily available in one place?

Claudette Paige

Grass Valley