Chris Rauwendaal: Jessica Holcombe, a fresh new face in politics

Next year we have a chance to remove Doug LaMalfa from office. LaMalfa has represented Congressional District 1 since 2013; it has been a painful experience.

LaMalfa has voted 60 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He voted against legislation to end the government shutdown — this shutdown caused significant economic hardship to many small businesses. LaMalfa, a millionaire, has benefited greatly from government farm subsidies provided.

Next election Jessica Holcombe will run against LaMalfa. Jessica is an intelligent and compassionate woman — she supports elimination of big money in politics. The excessive role of money in politics is a cancer invading our democracy; it corrupts our political process and our politicians.

Jessica supports universal healthcare — an enormous benefit to almost all Americans. We have the world's most expensive healthcare system yet health outcome is poor. For instance, U.S. infant mortality is worse than 28 other countries. U.S. life expectancy ranks behind 25 other countries. We have to do better!

We need politicians who care for people and are not beholden to corporate interests. I urge all readers to give Jessica Holcombe serious consideration.

Chris Rauwendaal

Auburn