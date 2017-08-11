Chris Pasles: Hats off to columnist Brad Prowse | TheUnion.com

As a newcomer to Grass Valley (I moved here two years ago), I've just learned that Brad Prowse, the author of one of my favorite columns in The Union, "100 years ago in Nevada County," in fact passed away several years ago.

But he wrote columns a number of years ahead, allowing me and others to continue to enjoy his many insights.

It pains me that he is not here to receive my praise, but feel that I must pay due recognition for his unerring pick of items that are amusing, informative, and occasionally ominous, not only in the pieces themselves but in the language and point of view from which they are written.

I wish I could be around 100 years from now to see if the news we take so seriously today — and the way we write that news — will look as droll and useful to future readers as "100 years ago" does today.

Thank you, Mr. Prowse, for your many contributions.

Chris Pasles

Grass Valley